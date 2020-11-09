Mikes Tyson used fake penis to avoid drug tests

Tyson has previously admitted to taking recreational drugs throughout his career

Mike Tyson has revealed he used to use a fake penis in order to avoid failing drug tests during his heavyweight boxing career, relying on urine from family members to help him deliver clean samples.

Tyson has previously admitted to taking recreational drugs throughout his career, with the former world champions admitting to using marijuana and cocaine while at the top of boxing in his 2013 book Undisputed Truth.

With top boxers under regular anti-doping checks, Tyson devised a plan to avoid a positive result by using a ‘whizzinator’ to deliver his samples.

