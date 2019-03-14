Mikis Theodorakis discharged from hospital

Iconic music composer Mikis Theodorakis was discharged today from hospital after undergoing treatment treated at the Athens Medical Centre in Athens for over two weeks.

As the medical communiqué released said, Mikis Theodorakis was admitted to the Athens Medical Center on February 26, 2019, due to an episode of dyspnoea and tachyarrhythmia, on recurrent atrial fibrillation.

In the following days, intravenous medication was administered and a diaphragm pacemaker was placed.

He continued receiving intravenous medication for seven days, and today, March 14, 2019, he was discharged from the Athens Medical Center, the official report said.