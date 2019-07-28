Mikis Theodorakis turns 94

Internationally renowned Greek songwriter and composer Mikis Theodorakis celebrated his 94th birthday on July 29, and on the occasion, Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni sent her wished him a happy birthday. “A thousand wishes to the Master who sent Greece to all the corners of the globe. May he live a thousand years!”, she wrote.

Mikis Theodorakis was born on July 29, 1925, in Chios and received global acclaim after he scored for the films Zorba the Greek (1964), Z (1969), and Serpico (1973). Theodorakis has also become known for his political activism, for which he was sent into exile twice in his life to Ikaria and then to Makronisos. Despite his age, Theodorakis continues to get actively involved in Greek politics today.