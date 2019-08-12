Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumours of a split between Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, began on Saturday, after the “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring.

“Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned the post, which featured Cyrus sitting in a chair while wearing a black bustier top with a matching pair of black pants.

Although Cyrus is not wearing her wedding ring in the image, she is wearing multiple bracelets and necklaces.

In response to the image, her older sister Brandi Cyrus commented, “Boooooooooooooom!”

source yahoo.com