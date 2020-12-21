Miley Cyrus asked Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello to have a “Three Way”?

Would it be quarantine if Miley Cyrus wasn’t making headlines because of her comments on TikTok? Miley, staying in character, recently saw a video of Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, singing her song, “The Climb.” For those not well-versed in Miley canon, the 2009 song is from Hannah Montana: The Movie and is a nostalgic bop. Anyway, back to the point, Miley made an eyebrow-raising request after Shawn posted the video to his TikTok account.

“Let’s have a three way,” Miley wrote. Yep, that’s it. No other context. It’s just Miley wanting to hook up with Shawn and Camila, which, like, who doesn’t? But, since she’s Miley, she actually decided to write it… on the internet… for all to see. Of course, Comments By Celebs captured it and shared it with their 1.6 million followers with the caption, “Hard yes.”

Source: Cosmopolitan