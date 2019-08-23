Miley Cyrus denies “cheating” on Liam Hemsworth during marriage: “I have nothing to hide”

Miley Cyrus is reminding fans and followers that she has “nothing to hide” amid her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, who filed divorce docs on Wednesday.
In a series of 11 tweets on Thursday, the singer, 26, denied cheating allegations surrounding the breakdown of their marriage and revealed how she is leaving a “previous life” behind her.
“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote in her first tweet.
