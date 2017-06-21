Miley Cyrus sings hilarious Google translate lyrics! (video)

If you have ever tried using google translation option on YouTube videos then it’s pretty sure you failed to understand what the talents in a video were attempting to convey. So in practical terms it’s pretty useless. But thank God it still exists, because it produces some of the most hilarious translations ever! Pop star Miley Cyrus was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and they performed a few songs with the lyrics as they were substituted by the google translate button. It was extremely funny to say the least!