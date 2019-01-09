Millions of flying cockroaches infested the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, with government authorities taking measures to address the problem.
Special fumigation units sprayed large volumes of aerosol inside the yard of the holiest religious site of Islam in the world.
The 22 purification units, made up of 138 people covered areas inside the Kaaba, the Great Mosque and surrounding areas in the city.
Millions of flying cockroaches infest Great Mosque in Mecca (video)
The Saudi government sent fumigation teams to resolve the problem
Millions of flying cockroaches infested the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, with government authorities taking measures to address the problem.