Milo Yiannopoulos announces release date for debute book “DANGEROUS”

Milo Yiannopoulos and his associates have released a Press Release regarding Milo’s debute book “DANGEROUS”.

The book deal with the previous publishing company had being canceled earlier a few months ago.

Milo Yiannopoulos has found a new publisher and after all this controversy, his book is expected to become a best seller.

MILO and his new publishing imprint Dangerous Books are pleased to announce that his debut book, DANGEROUS, will be released to the public on July 4th. Commenting on the release date, MILO said: “Americans love to celebrate their independence with fireworks, so I’ve decided to set off some of my own this year.”

DANGEROUS will be sold through Amazon and all other major booksellers. The book is being published by Dangerous Books, a new imprint of MILO, Inc. Milo commented on the publishing deal for DANGEROUS by saying, “Simon & Schuster cut the heart and soul out of my book, and still wimped out on publishing it. I’ve found the publishing industry to be filled with social justice killjoys, so instead of putting out a neutered book to make easy money, we’ve built a new publishing imprint to put out a truly dangerous book.”

DANGEROUS will be available for pre-order starting June 5th. To keep up to date with the latest news including teasers, previews, and limited edition pre-order offers, subscribe to the newsletter at www.dangerous-books.com.