Milo Yiannopoulos banned from Patreon

Milo Yiannopoulos was banned from Patreon, with the crowdfunding platform citing past endorsement of the right-wing group Proud Boys as pretext to ban the controversial speaker.

Yiannopoulos says he is $4 million in debt after losing a book deal and a place on a lucrative speaking tour.

The ban puts a dent in the plan by British-born Yiannopoulos to mount a “magnificent 2019 comeback” announced earlier this week, which promised supporters ready to shell out $750 a month personalized access – including an annual dinner, a phone call on their birthday, and 24/7 availability on WhatsApp.

Some political adversaries of the once-influential Breitbart columnist pitied him for being reduced to dancing for his supper, while others immediately demanded that he be de-platformed by Patreon, as they had with every other attempt by Yiannopoulos to engage in public life.

source: rt