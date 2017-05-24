Milo Yiannopoulos causes uproar after blasting Ariana Grande for pro-Islam stance

Milo Yiannopoulos, 32, the ultra-conservative British “provocateur”, has caused an uproar after calling US pop singer Ariana Grande “pro-Islam” and “anti-America” hours after the Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack that killed 22 people at her concert. The former editor of Breitbart Tech posted a message on his Facebook page in which he took Grande to task for ‘being too stupid to wise up and warn her European fans about the real threats to their freedom and their lives.’

‘She will remain ferociously pro-immigrant, pro-Islam and anti-America. Makes you wonder whether they bombed to attack her or in solidarity,’ he wrote.

The remark drew backlash from a number of Facebook users who took Yiannopoulos to task for his criticism of the singer so soon after the attack.