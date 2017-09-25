Minister Kouroumplis dances at “Agia Zoni II” shipowner’s name day! (video)

A video has surfaced showing Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs Panagiotis Kouroumplis dancing at a party of the shipowner of the Agia Zoni II oil tanker, which sank in the harbour of the island of Salamina causing an oil spill that spread in the Athens Riviera and an ecological disaster, raising serious questions about a conflict of interest between the politician and the stance he adopted during the tanker shipwreck. In the video, which was uploaded by the wife of shipowner Thodoris Kountouris on her Facebook page, the Minister can be seen dancing during Mr. Kountouris’s name day on March 7, 2017, suggesting the Minister was part of the inner circle of friends of the shipowner. His presence at the shipowner’s name day implies the Minister’s stance amid the recent ongoing controversy of the Agia Zoni II oil spill, when he was downplaying the whole incident, including the extent of the environmental catastrophe -going as far as to carelessly urge people to swim in the contaminated waters- was in fact due to his relationship to the shipowner.