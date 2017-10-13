Minister Nikos Pappas claims that Europe & Greece will change the next years

He mentioned that the political reforms will be centered around transparency, the rule of law, elimination of austerity policies

Nikos Pappas, Minister for Digital Policy, Information and Technology, said that Europe and Greece will go through major changes over the next years.

More specifically, he said that Greece is recovering economically and will gain the international stance it should for its own benefits, but also for Europe’s future. He mentioned that the political reforms will be centered around transparency, the rule of law, elimination of austerity policies and that progressive left parties will form their policies, based on the struggles and issues that the European youth is facing daily.

Also, he highlighted that Greece’s main aim is to create and form a policy for fair and just economic growth, which as for every left party, shall be focused on tackling unemployment and increasing employees and workers’ income.

Source: thegreekobserver.com