Ministry of Health bill passes first reading on ruling party votes, opposition calls it inadequate

The draft bill of the Ministry of Health aims at managing the coronavirus pandemic, supporting society & businesses

A draft bill of the Ministry of Health on managing the coronavirus pandemic, supporting society and businesses and guaranteeing the normal operation of the market and public administration passed its first reading in Parliament on Thursday.

The bill was supported by ruling New Democracy, and was voted down by SYRIZA and the Communist Party. The Movement for Change (KINAL), Greek Solution and MeRA25 declared “present”.

The main criticism of the opposition was that it was inadequate, while Syriza’s representative said the measures promoted were ineffective and the solutions not long term.

Source: amna