Minor 3.5 tremor recorded near Kos

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 18, 2020

Its epicentre was 15 km northeast of the island

A minor earthquake of 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred a few minutes ago in the island of Kos.

According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor had its epicentre 15 km northeast of the island and a very small focal depth of 0.5 km.

Tags With: