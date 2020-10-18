Minor 3.5 tremor recorded near Kos

A minor earthquake of 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred a few minutes ago in the island of Kos.
According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor had its epicentre 15 km northeast of the island and a very small focal depth of 0.5 km.
