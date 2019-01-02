“Miracle baby” pulled from rubble as number of dead in building collapse rises to 21 (video)

Officials said on Wednesday that 21 bodies have been recovered from the rubble after an apartment block in Russia partially collapsed in an apparent explosion.

A baby boy was found alive on Tuesday after 35 hours spent freezing cold in the debris in what emergency workers described as a “miracle”.

Authorities said the boy’s mother is alive and is with him at a hospital. You can watch the rescue in the above player.

A suspected gas blast tore through the 10-storey building in the city of Magnitogorsk early on Monday morning, while many residents were asleep.

On its website, the committee investigating the incident said the cause of the blast is still to be established. The initial reports put a possible gas leak as the reason.

In a separate incident late on Tuesday, three people died on the same street where the building collapsed when a minibus became engulfed in flames, TASS news agency reported, citing local government officials.

Video footage purporting to show the incident, posted on social media sites, shows a burning vehicle and some bangs are heard. A police spokesman declined to comment when contacted by a news agency.