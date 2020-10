Miracle escape as boy gets run over by truck (video)

This is the moment a ten-year-old boy had a miracle escape after getting run over by a truck – rolling under the wheels, then emerging completely unscathed.

The lad was riding his bicycle in northern India’s Haryana on October 21.

CCTV shows a truck accidentally crushing him as he peddled in front – sending him under the vehicle.

The trucker hit the brakes but the boy then rolls out from underneath unhurt.

video credit SWNS YouTube channel

