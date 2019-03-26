Misifu: The new modern Mediterranean taverna in Paleo Psichiko

Modern cuisine and Greek dishes inspired by traditional recipes presented in different styles are served in a unique environment in Paleo Psichiko. In this beautiful space with its cosy atmosphere, chef Dimitris Nikolis creates a very special menu for Greek cuisine fans in tempting versions inspired by various cultures and served in a smart “global” style.

The menu features delicious salads. Our favourite was Athinaili salad. A classic choice presented as a sushi roll. A thin zucchini slice holds inside all the classic ingredients of this salad featuring avocado, fish roe and dill mayo as extras. The next dish featured beef pastrami perfectly cured in ras-el-hanout and za’atar Middle Eastern seasonings. It reminded us of delicate pastirma. Greek herbs such as sage and marjoram completed the flavorful result.



For meat lovers, there is a wide range of really tempting selections, ranging from Greek matured steak to Bistecca Fiorentina Chianina and Japanese Tajima fillet. We tried Greek steak matured for 36 days that came perfectly seasoned and grilled, with all its juices. Another dish of excellence was the Gemista: an al dente cooked risotto with feta cheese cream and all the flavours of the traditional Greek dish. And it was an impressive combination of ingredients and aromas on a single plate.

Another hit of the menu was grouper fish fricassee. Such a large portion of fish is rarely served in a restaurant! Juicy, in a delicious egg-lemon sauce, it is well worth the visit.

Service is impeccable and immediate! Interesting wine choices.



info

Misifu, 28 Oktovriou St & 1 Davaki St, Paleo Psichiko, tel: 6972 844744. Cost: €45 – 55/person. Tuesday-Sunday (Friday to Sunday opens for lunch too). Mondays closed.