“Miss BumBum” 2017 winner announced as Rosie Oliveira wows judges! (17 RACY PHOTOS)

The world-famous Miss BumBum contest has crowned its latest winner – and her glittering future is well and truly behind her.

The cheeky pageant took place on Monday night with curvy contestants taking to the catwalk in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Fifteen hopefuls gyrated their rotund rears as they competed for the prestigious crown -which promises fame and fortune to the lucky winner.

And it was Rosie Oliveira, from Amazonas, who was crowned champion, having gone into the contest as a hotly-tipped favourite.

The big-bottomed beauty is 28 years old and works as a model and reporter.

During the competition, she paraded in a bikini and shocked organisers by holding a flag of her homeland with a strong message against the current Brazilian president.

When selected for the contest, Oliveira expressed concern about the current political situation in her homeland.

“My biggest dream is that politics in Brazil improves, we can have peace of mind and guarantee us health, education and security to all,” she said.

“I want to live to see a political reform, I do not have children and the country in which we live prevents me from that dream.”

She said she decided to participate in Miss Bumbum because the competition opens the door to so many new opportunities.

“I saw the opportunity to expand my career and do some work in catalogues and magazines outside Brazil,” he explained.

This year’s competition was said to be more “elegant” than previous years, with bums bigger than 107cm (42 inches) banned from the contest.

However, the contest was marred in controversy when six contestants were accused of cheating in an earlier round.

The organisers of the pageant launched an investigation after it was claimed that hi-tech computer software had been used to cast votes for some of the women who progressed through to the final.

All the previous winners of the contest in the different editions have acquired international fame including Erika Canela, Suzy Cortez, Indianara Carvalho and Dai Macedo, among others.

