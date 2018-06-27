Missile explodes onboard a German frigate! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

A serious accident took place last week onboard a German Navy Sachsen-class frigate.

An SM-2 air-defence missile that was fired during an exercise failed to launch and exploded inside the launcher.

The frigate suffered some serious damage but there was no fatality and there is no information about any of the crew being injured.

Interestingly enough, there are indications that initially the German authorities attempted to hide the incident.

However, a video and some photos surfaced and they are spectacular…