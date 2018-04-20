Missing “Hitler” submarine found in Denmark!

A missing German submarine said to have taken the defeated Nazi leaders to South America after the second world war has been discovered after 73 years. The U-3523 – one of Hitler’s Type XXI submarines – was found off the coast of Denmark by researchers at the Sea War Museum Jutland working on a project to map and salvage wreckages in the North Sea according to Danish TV2 reported. The submarine was the first class of U-boats designed to sail submerged for a prolonged period of time and had a range which allowed it to sail non-stop to South America. It was sunk by a British B-24 Liberator bomber on May 6, 1945, the very day the Allied Forces liberated Denmark from the Nazi German occupation. All 58 crew members died. But the inability to locate the wreck of the U-boat fuelled rumours it had escaped. It was finally located ten nautical miles north of Skagen – Denmark’s northernmost town – and nine miles west of the position reported by the British bomber.

more at thesun.co.uk