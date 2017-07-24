ND leader Mitsotakis accuses Greek government of manipulating Justice (video)

Leader of Greece’s main opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the Greek government of directly circumventing the power of the Judicial system. In a statement on occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the restoration of the Republic, Mr. Mitsotakis said: “The separation of powers, a cornerstone of the rule of law, is directly circumvented by a government that is attempting to fully manipulate and subjugate Justice. A government that considers Justice as an insitutional obstacle” Mr. Mistotakis continued by sending a clear message to anyone scheming to shake the democratic edifice: “The democratic institutions will stand. Society will not be divided.”

 

