Mitsotakis and daughter Daphne enjoy Jethro Tull concert (photos-video)

Accompanied by his daughter Daphne, the president of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis took some time off from his tight election campaign schedule and enjoyed legendary rock band Jethro Tull who performed at the Odeon of Herod’s Atticus on Saturday night.



Jethro Tull celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 15th, and turned back the clock with some all time classics in front of a large crowd at the ancient venue.



The leader of ND and his daughter Daphne had the chance to meet up with the band’s lead singer, Ian Anderson backstage.



Mr. Mitostakis posted an Instastory on his account from his hight out.

ND’s leader campaign trail will take him to the regions of Epirus and Lefkada, before touring Metsovo and Arta on Sunday.