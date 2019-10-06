Mitsotakis and Pompeo couples take breakfast on Hilton terrace in Athens (photos)

Pompeo and his wife later went to the Athens Cathedral for Sunday mass

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva took breakfast with U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan on Sunday morning from the rooftop of the Hilton hotel where the top U.S diplomat and his entourage are staying.

In the photos released the two couples appear to be enjoying view of the Acropolis and the panoramic view of the city centre, as well as the National Garden.

Following the official talks, Mrs Mitsotakis and Pompeo exchanged views on issues of common interest during the morning.

Mr. Mitsotakis showed Mr. Pompeo the under construction building of the National Gallery – which will be inaugurated on March 25, 2021 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution.

Later, the U.S Secretary of State and his wife arrived at the Athens Cathedral and observed Sunday mass. After the Divine Liturgy, the Head of the Metropolitan Cathedral Father Thomas Synadinos showed them the chapel of St. Eleftherios, which is next to the main cathedral.

Sources in the Greek government expressed their complete satisfaction over the results of Mike Pompeo’s official visit to Greece, stressing his consistent positions in public on the issue of Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, and the U.S condemnation of such activities.