Mitsotakis calls for Shipping Minister Koroumblis to resign over oil spill (video)

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday Greek PM Alexis Tsipras must accept Shipping Minister Panagiotis Kouroumblis’ resignation while touring areas affected by the oil spill in the Saronic Gulf.

“There are grave responsibilities and major questions,” said the main opposition leader and asked: “Who said that the tanker was seaworthy and why was the state mechanism’s response delayed? How can a ship sink in completely calm seas?” “Who judged the boat was seaworthy? How does a ship sink in calm conditions in the harbour? Why did the government aparatus delay to mobilise? Have all the Coast Guard boats been mobilised as they should?”, wondered Mr. Mitsotakis.