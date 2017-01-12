Mitsotakis: Greece seeks peaceful relations with Turkey

The leader of Greece’s major opposition party of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece sought positive relations with Turkey within the framework of international law during his visit to the island of Pserimos. Mr. Mitsotakis praised the military staff stationed on the small island in the Dodecanese, located off the west coast of Turkey, for their significant contribution in safeguarding the nation’s borders. “I would like to tell those serving on the borderlines of Greece how much we appreciate their efforts and that Greek society embraces them with confidence.” The Mayor of of Kalymnos, John Galouzis welcomed Mr. Mitsotakis to the island and showed him the settlement of Pserimos. The leader of ND visited the island’s church and the agricultural infirmary, while he also spoke with locals who expressed their grievances.