Mitsotakis – Haftar: “We came for peace” the message of the Libyan leader (photo)

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with General Khalifa Haftar at his office in the Parliament.
Coming to the meeting, the Libyan general said: “We are peacemakers. We came here to discuss peace”.
The meeting was held in Parliament as General Haftar is not head of state and therefore the protocol does not provide for a meeting at Maximus Palace.
Before meeting with Khalifa Haftar, Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a phone conversation with Angela Merkel on the Libyan issue and the Berlin conference where Greece was not invited by Germany for reasons the latter, surprisingly enough, officially refuses to explain.