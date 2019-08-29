Mitsotakis in Berlin for development, investments & migration crisis (Upd.)

The prime minister’s goal is to attract foreign direct investment and present the reform plan for the country

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting Berlin today after his visit to Paris and he brings with him new development bill as well as changes in taxation as proofs of his government’s determination to for a new start of Greece’s economy.

The prime minister’s goal is to attract foreign direct investment and present the reform plan for the country, as well as to discuss with Angela Merkel the major development actions for Greece for the next decade (2020-2030) that will extend in many fields such as the environment and energy among others.

Another issue that will be discussed is the increased migration flows that may reach the 2015 levels if they keep increasing in today’s rate.

The Prime Minister met at 11:00′ (Greek time) with the German Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and at 13:00′ (Greek time) the meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel begun.

It should be noted that both leaders were sitting down during the national anthems of their countries, in an attempt from the German side to avoid any new incident with the German Chancellor. Angela Merkel’s health came into focus in recent months when in more than two occassions she was seen trembling during public appearances.