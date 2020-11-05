Mitsotakis: Lockdown throughout Greece until November 30

The new measures for the coronavirus pandemic, which will include the imposition of a national lockdown, are currently announced by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while Professor Sotiris Tsiodras is also present in the briefing.

The Prime Minister, will answer questions from journalists.

The Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, from the morning of Saturday, November 7, until the 30th of the month.

“I have chosen a different way of communication today and I am here with Professor Tsiodras to show that the scientific data is a guide in whatever decisions we take”, Mr. Mitsotakis said in the beginning. “I know there are questions and worries and anxieties about the financial implications. I and Mr. Tsiodras will try to give convincing answers”, he continued.

“We want the people to be our allies in this great effort. We are a team and we must continue to show this spirit of solidarity that we showed in the first phase of the pandemic. We will focus on the scientific facts today, because I have to take them into account and they should not be the subject of controversy. Political decisions are made by the government and I take responsibility”, he noted.