Mitsotakis: Motion of censure against Tsipras’ government

The president of the main opposition party of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced that he will formally make the motion of censure against the government for the agreement reached between Athens & Skopje on the name dispute.

As the House Speaker announced, the debate on the censure will begin at 18:00.

According to information, there are intense talks between the government and the House Speaker, so that the discussion of that the motion of censure will be debated in an “express” procedure, so that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will go to Prespes on Sunday morning to sign the agreement with his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev.