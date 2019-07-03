Mitsotakis on Alpha TV: Tsipras “exchanged” Macedonia issue for other promises

The President of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country would be led to the ballots again, in the event the July 7 national elections did not produce a result.

During an interview on Alpha TV, in a format where he faced 10 reporters, each one responsible for a specific portfolio, and anchor Antonis Sroiter acting as moderator clarified there would be no credit line.

Mr. Mitsotakis also announced that the control of prisons would be transferred to the Police from the Ministry of Justice where they currently lie.

Mr. Mitsotakis was asked about ND’s plans for the public sector. After clarifying that no civil servant would be laid off, he noted that the rationalisation of the state would be done with a specific organisation chart.

On the issue of the concession of the name of Macedonia to FYROM and the Prespa Agreement, the leader of ND accused Greek PM Tsipras of caving in to pressure in exchange for promises he received on other issues.