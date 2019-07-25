Mitsotakis pledges to finally implement smoking ban in Greece

Greece is one of the few EU member states, where smoking in enclosed public places is banned but in practice, it’s allowed

The newly-elected center-right government (New Democracy-EPP) in Greece has vowed to implement a smoking ban law in enclosed public places, which has existed since 2008 but never took effect.

Greece is one of the few EU member states, where smoking in enclosed public places is banned but in practice, it’s allowed.

According to a World Health Organisation report, Greece’s compliance with the framework of the smoke-free environment is quite poor. A law adopted in 2008 that prohibited smoking in public places has never been implemented.

In addition, according to Eurostat, together with Bulgaria, Greece tops the list of smoking rates across the EU. Austria is one of the last EU members where the smoking ban has not been fully enforced and smoking is still allowed in bars and restaurants. A planned full ban was overturned by Sebastian Kurz’s government but may be reinstated in November.

Read more HERE