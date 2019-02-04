Kyriakos Mitsotakis promises € 2,000 for each baby

The President of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated his pledge to offer a 2,000-euro welfare bonus to new families for every baby born in an effort to help address the low birth rate in Greece.

Speaking from Lamia, Mr Mitsotakis reiterated his promises when his party came to power, outlining some of his commitments:

– No child will be excluded from a nursery or child care centre.

-There will be a 30% reduction in the special property Tax (ENFIA) across the board within the next two years.

-The corporate tax rate will be gradually slashed to reach 20% in the first two years of ND’s governance.

-Contributions will be reduced to 15% from 20%.

-The minimum wage will be increased at twice the rate of growth.

As ND sources said the main goal was to attract foreign investment and mobilise domestic investments while offering access to capital to small and medium-sized businesses who can create many and well-paid jobs.