Mitsotakis sends message to Turkey to resepct international law from Evros

New Democracy (ND) President Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting the region of Evros in northeastern Greece, sent a message to Turkey to respect international law and good neighbourly relations.

Mr. Mitsotakis, who is touring the area, visited the first army post of Kastanies on the border with Turkey and was guided around the compounds by the commander of the 5th Army Corps, Charalampos Lalousis. The ND leader talked with the personnel and visited the soldiers on the borderline.

“In this extremely significant political juncture, it is important to send to the side across the Sea a message of self-confidence, a desire for good neighbourly relations, but always based on respect for international law and respect for the inviolable good neighbourly rules”, Mr. Mitsotakis said.