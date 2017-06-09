Mitsotakis: “The government will take anything the creditors will offer” (VIDEO)

New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at a meeting of the party’s senior executives.

“Greece has been living a tragedy for two years now,” he said, adding that the government is costing Greek society every week “two to three billion in austerity measures”.

Mr. Mitsotakis spoke of a labor market that has become a “jungle” with workers who feel unprotected.

“The government gave promises that it did not respect. … He has been shut down in the walls of power and has no contact with reality”, he said in his speech.

Speaking of a Greece struggling to survive, Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his support for Greek society, saying: “We are here to show that power is not an end in itself but an instrument and prospect of prosperity.”

The government, he continued, exhibits provocative arrogance and cynicism because he is only interested in staying in power and accused Mr Tsipras of “not honestly leading the country to the elections.” He stressed that “only a serious and trustworthy government can negotiate the country’s future and debt.”

Continuing his assault on the government, the main opposition president noted that “SYRIZA -ANEL has turned the country back many decades” and this only to stay in power, as he stressed.

“The government of Mr Tsipras has been exhausted, and has exhausted the society and the economy,” he said, continuing the attack on the government, and concluded, “the country has to come out of the deadend that has been put in by the government’s incompetence and populism. Only a government committed to reforms can convince partners to deliver what they have promised since 2012. The sooner the government leaves the country for the better. ”