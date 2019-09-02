Mitsotakis to meet with Mark Rutte on Tuesday in the Hague

“Mr Mitsotakis has chosen to visit an area of ​​Europe that is a very important ecosystem of innovation and technological development”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to make his third visit to a European capital tomorrow.

At 14.15 (Greek time), the prime minister will meet with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in The Hague. After the meeting, joint statements will follow.

The visit to the Netherlands will start from Eindhoven, where at 11.30 the Greek PM will visit the Brainport Region and in particular the Eindhoven University of Technology.

According to the prime minister’s aides “given his keen interest in new technologies, and how they can support economic growth, Mr Mitsotakis has chosen to visit an area of ​​Europe that is a very important ecosystem of innovation and technological development”. The aim of this initiative, by Mr Mitsotakis, is to develop synergies with the Dutch side and to explore high-tech partnerships.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will create a bridge to provide technical assistance and to utilize Dutch best practices, in order to support Greek companies and institutes in their efforts to gain international access and to exploit the talent and skills that exist in the country in the fields of new technologies.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the deputy prime minister and government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, the deputy foreign minister in charge of economic diplomacy and extroversion, Konstantinos Fragogiannis, the secretary-general for International Affairs and Extraversion, the director of the prime minister’s Diplomatic Office, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, and the Director of the Office of the European Union Affairs of the Prime Minister’s General Secretariat, Dimitrios Mitropoulos.

Source: balkaneu