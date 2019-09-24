Mitsotakis to Zaev: I would not have signed the Prespa Agreement

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN Summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev in New York, Tuesday, continuing his contacts with Western Balkan leaders following yesterday’s meetings with Edi Rama, Hashim Thaci, and Alexander Vucic.

During the brief talks, Mr. Mitsotakis noted that he would not have signed the Prespa Agreement as his predecessor had done, stressing that he had done everything in his power to block its ratification.

After its ratification in the Greek parliament, however, he pointed out that the agreement was part of international law and therefore Greece must respect it. The Prime Minister urged his counterpart to avoid delays related to provisions included in the agreement, especially on issues of trademark protection.

According to the Athens News Agency, Zoran Zaev also expressed interest in the accession process. Europe has stalled the accession process for the Western Balkans and the matter will be discussed at the upcoming EU Summit.

According to the same sources, Mr. Zaev said that the smooth implementation of the Agreement will help Greek investments in his country.

Mr. Zaev said that the absence of a similar agreement in the past had not prevented Greek investments in his country.