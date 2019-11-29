Mitsotakis-Trump’s working lunch in London

The Bulgarian, Romanian and Latvian leaders are among those to attend the lunch

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend a working lunch on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, with the participation of US President Donald Trump and European leaders who spend significant funds on arms procurement, according to government officials.

The same sources said that the Bulgarian, Romanian and Latvian leaders are among those to attend the lunch, but probably not Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, government officials do not confirm that the meeting between Mitsotakis and Trump in the White House will be held on January 7, but they said that this is one of the dates proposed.

Source: amna