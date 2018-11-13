Mitsotakis warns Albania that EU accession depends on its respect of Greek minority’s rights (video)

The president of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a staunch message to Albania on Serbian public television, warning that it jeopardised its EU accession if it failed to fully respect the rights of the Greek ethnic minority in Albania.

Commenting on the murder of Konstantinos Katsifas on October 28, Mr Mitsotakis said the Albanian political leadership tried to exploit the tragic incident to reinforce its image on the domestic political front, adding the approach was not constructive.

Mr Mitsotakis said he intended to resolve the unresolved issues between Greece and Albania in a spirit of good will and cooperation, adding, however, that the incendiary rhetoric addressed to the domestic audience by Albania’s political leadership was not constructive. He said this type of approach was counterproductive and to solve complicated issues.

Mr Mitsotakis said his party had urged the Greek government to seek explanations from the Albanian government about what happened regarding the murder of Katsifas. he stressed that there were still many unanswered questions, adding that some of the statements made by the leadership of Albania after the incident were not constructive.