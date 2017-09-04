Mitsotakis: We believe in the private economy

“We believe in the power of the private economy, we believe that companies and workers together can put Greece back on a path of sustainable growth,” said the president of New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting with representatives of the local economy in Thessaloniki in light of his official visit to the Thessaloniki International Fair on September 15, 16 and 17. Mr. Mitsotakis told the business community that he would only table concrete proposals that could be implemented immediately. The President of ND is scheduled to meet with members of academia at 1.30pm, while at 5.30 he is expected to meet with union workers of the mining company “Hellas-Gold”.