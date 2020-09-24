Mitsotakis: We can succeed without lockdown

“I will say it openly: The dilemma is ‘Self-protection or Quarantine‘” stressed the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his televised message about the course of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that we are at a “critical turning point in the fight against the pandemic” due to the new outbreak of the coronavirus, at a time when the country is “fighting” on many fronts.
“I have proved, after all, that I do not hesitate to make difficult decisions quickly. But in order to tame the new wave of the pandemic, the state, scientists and citizens must work together”, he underlined.
“I can assure you that the hospital structures are still far from their limits. And of course they are constantly being strengthened,” he stressed.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the citizens “to a new vigilance, without new, general measures throughout the country, but with consistent application of what is already in force” and without a lockdown in order to avoid an aggressive increase in new coronavirus cases.
He also acknowledged that “we need more vehicles and more frequent services” in the city transportation services. So, from next week, 100 new buses will start operating and another 400 by the end of the year.