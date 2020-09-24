Mitsotakis: We can succeed without lockdown

“I have proved, after all, that I do not hesitate to make difficult decisions quickly”

“I will say it openly: The dilemma is ‘Self-protection or Quarantine‘” stressed the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his televised message about the course of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that we are at a “critical turning point in the fight against the pandemic” due to the new outbreak of the coronavirus, at a time when the country is “fighting” on many fronts.

“I have proved, after all, that I do not hesitate to make difficult decisions quickly. But in order to tame the new wave of the pandemic, the state, scientists and citizens must work together”, he underlined.