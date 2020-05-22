Mitsotakis: “We won the battle for health and now we will win the battle for the economy”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message of optimism through social media networks, while posting a relevant video which very briefly describes the government’s “Bridge” plan for the reorganization of the economy, with a budget of 24 billion euros.

“Together we will succeed,” the prime minister said in a message on Twitter and Facebook, while the video presented the announced measures.

“As we won the battle for health, so will we win the battle for the economy,” the prime minister said in a statement, noting that this program “will lead us to the safety of the following day.”

See Also:

Watch Turkish coast guard boats provoke Frontex vessel in Greek waters (video)

Source: amna