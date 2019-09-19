Mixed reviews land for “deranged” Rambo: Last Blood

It comes 11 years after its predecessor, the stunningly violent “Rambo”, which received similarly mixed notices

Rambo: Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone’s swan song as John Rambo, the traumatised Vietnam veteran with a tendency towards outbursts of ultra-violence, has arrived.

But it could be that this latest instalment has proved a bridge too far for some critics.

Rambo: Last Blood finds Sly’s tortured hero picking up his crossbows for a final, staggeringly violent dust-up, this time with a dangerous Mexican drug cartel, after his niece is taken hostage.

The reviews are now in, but sadly they’re somewhat thin on compliments.

“In 2019’s hypersensitive cultural environment, the depiction of murderous Mexican crime bosses and their cowering sex slaves encountering a literal white saviour doesn’t go down so easy,” writes Indiewire, describing the movie as ‘a tiresome slog’.

