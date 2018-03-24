MMA fighter beats up Wing Chun master in China (real fight video)

An outspoken MMA fighter has caused yet another outcry in China after apparently humiliating an opponent who claims to be a descendant of kung fu master Ip Man.

39-year-old Xu Xiaodong, an MMA fighter and coach, knocked down Ding Hao, said to be a Wing Chun practitioner, six times in a three-round live game.

Less than a year ago, he knocked out a self-proclaimed Tai Chi master. And the recent duel again sparked a heated debate over whether or not modern combat tactics are superior than the traditional Chinese martial arts – the collective pride of 1.4 billion people.

The fight between Mr Xu and Mr Ding took place on March 18 in Chengde, Hebei Province, as a part of a live-streaming combat show ‘City Fighting’ which is produced by Mr Xu.

Mr Xu has previously vowed to prove that traditional Chinese kung fu is a scam and he wants to bust it. This was his first high-profile game after a 10-month hiatus.

Compared to high-profile Mr Xu, little is known about his opponent Mr Ding.

According to various Chinese websites, Mr Ding, said to be 20 years of age, claims to be a fourth-generation descendant of Ip Man, a master teacher of Wing Chun and a mentor of Hollywood star Bruce Lee.

Wing Chun is a type of Chinese martial arts originating in southern China’s Guangdong Province, which allows practitioners to defend themselves against bigger and stronger rivals using close-range combat.

source: dailymail.co.uk

