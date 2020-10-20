Mobile virus testing unit set up in central Athens (video)

A mobile testing unit for the coronavirus was set up in central Athens on Tuesday as Greece faces a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

A medical team from the National Public Health Organization opened a Rapid Test facility for COVID-19 at Syntagma station, the busiest metro station in central Athens.

Greece reported 438 new confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, with 62 people linked to known clusters and 42 detected at the country’s entry points.

Greece has reported 25,802 cases of coronavirus and 520 deaths.

Source: AP