Model arrested for posing naked at children’s park (video)

A young woman in China has been detained after posing naked at a children’s park and then posting the risqué pictures onto social media to flaunt her ‘hot body’.

The 20-year-old model, known by her surname Zhang, hired a male photographer to snap the photos on a ride at the Fengling Children’s Park in the city of Nanning on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

The photographer, 31, also uploaded the X-rated pictures onto his social media account and was subsequently detained for spreading pornography.

Ms Zhang claimed that she had the pictures taken because she thought she had a good figure and hoped the images could document her youth, according to Nanning Legal Online.

She said she did not realise that posing in public naked was illegal.

more at dailymail.co.uk