Model left bloodied after being abused during live stream (video)

A model was left bloodied after being beaten up and having her head smashed on to a desk during a YouTube livestream by a Russian social media star.
Alena Efremova, 21, was attacked by popular Moscow-based streamer Andrey Burim, known more widely as Mellstroy, during a social media party.
The abusive scenes, broadcast to his 680,000 subscribers, also saw Burim grab Efremova by the neck as other guests continued talking – seemingly oblivious.
The attack left a traumatised Efremova with blood pouring from her mouth as well as sustaining other facial injuries.
source dailymail.co.uk