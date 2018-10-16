Models at LA Fashion Week cover genitalia with duct tape! (photos-video)

Los Angeles Fashion Week saw a number of X-rated looks hit the catwalks, but one really stood out from the crowd.

The Black Tape Project – which dazzled the catwalks of New York Fashion Week back in September – showcased more intricate designs at the LA show.

The racy label was launched by photographer Joel Alvarez, from Miami, who describes himself as a “tape artist”.

Models flaunted their curves wearing only sticky tape in the shape of lingerie and swimming costumes.

One beauty risked a serious wardrobe malfunction as she flaunted her hips and sideboob in a barely-there look.

While another bombshell, had the tape wrapped around her arms like bangles and zig-zagged across her body.

It is believed the designer is selling the tape on his website for up to £37.63 ($49.99), so fans can recreate the look.

more at dailystar.co.uk