Mohamed Morsi death: Ousted Egyptian President dies during court appearance

Morsi was elected as president in 2012, only to be imprisoned a year later following a military coup

Egypt‘s only freely elected president, the Islamist Mohamed Morsi, who was deposed in a 2013 military-backed coup d’etat, reportedly died on Monday during a court session, the nation’s state television report.

There was no other confirmation that the 67-year-old US-educated civil engineer and political leader of the Muslim Brotherhood had died. He was on trial facing espionage charges when he reportedly collapsed.

“The body has been transferred to a hospital and necessary procedures are underway,” Nile News television said.

Morsi’s death during his custody in an Egyptian prison will likely anger Muslim Brotherhood supporters throughout the Middle East and have international repercussions. The organisation is the oldest Islamist political organisation in the world. Morsi and the Brotherhood count Turkey and Qatar as major allies.

