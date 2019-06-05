Mom of 4 holds intruder at gunpoint for a terrifying 13 minutes until police arrive

A Tampa Bay mother held an intruder in her home at gunpoint for a terrifying 13 minutes until police arrived at the scene. Lauren Richards, a mother of four, initially made a call reporting a suspicious person on her property 21 minutes before police arrived.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Richards called 911 at 12:41 a.m., according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office representative.

“I tell [911] somebody just came into my door. He’s unfamiliar. I don’t recognize him,” Richards told WFLA.

While waiting for officers to arrive to the suspicious person call, Richards looked outside her home in Rolling Oaks Estates in Hudson, Fla., and noticed her mini-pig, Milton, had his nose to the ground. She realized the animal had picked up a scent and that someone either had been in her garage or was currently in her garage.

Richards, already afraid the man would break into her home, took her gun and entered the garage. Eight feet away was the intruder, identified as Devin Cooke, 25. Richards realized that her typically open garage door was now shut.

